Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,516,808 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.