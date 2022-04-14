Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,516,808 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
