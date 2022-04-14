FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $10.32. FutureFuel shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 164,362 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FutureFuel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $446.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 239,714 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 639.5% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 275,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 223,633 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

