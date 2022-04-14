MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.08. MediciNova shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 22,720 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNOV. StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of $148.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MediciNova by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

