Analysts Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDNA stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

