Analysts Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
MDNA stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
