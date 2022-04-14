Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $5.30. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 7,538,914 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.