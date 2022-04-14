SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $3.94. SurgePays shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 87,016 shares traded.

SURG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

