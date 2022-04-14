Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.05

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.92. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 4,365,596 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 5,008,887 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 124,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 1,771,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $8,290,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

