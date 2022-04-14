Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

APAM opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

