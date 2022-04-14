Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $138.25. Alamo Group shares last traded at $137.25, with a volume of 42,513 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,168,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,778,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

