Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aflac in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Aflac stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

