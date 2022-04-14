Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $1,321,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.