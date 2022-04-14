Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.37. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.