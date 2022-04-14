Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Boosted by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

MMC opened at $169.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $124.62 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

