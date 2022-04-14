Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.11.

Qualys stock opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $149.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock worth $4,959,097. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.