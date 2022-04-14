Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Raised by Analyst

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.30 EPS.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.94.

BLK opened at $715.74 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $744.59 and a 200-day moving average of $841.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

