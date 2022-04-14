Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.22) to €57.00 ($61.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($70.65) to €63.00 ($68.48) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.99.

PUBGY opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

