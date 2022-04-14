Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 530 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 530 ($6.91) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.16) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.32) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.22).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 518.20 ($6.75) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 520.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.87. The stock has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($368,092.16).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

