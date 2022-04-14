Hammerson’s (HMSO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 31.90 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.69. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($100,990.36).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

