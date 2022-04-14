Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.98) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.68) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,357.50 ($17.69).

HFG stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.64) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 988 ($12.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.14), for a total value of £504,000 ($656,763.10).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

