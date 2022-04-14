Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.84) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday.

LON HFD opened at GBX 253 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.62. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 212.40 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £553.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

