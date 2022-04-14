Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 103 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.82. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

In related news, insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,425.33).

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

