GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,790 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.33) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,781.20 ($23.21) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.48). The firm has a market cap of £90.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,611.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,569.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

