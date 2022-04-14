Energean’s (ENOG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Energean alerts:

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 1,247 ($16.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 954.52. Energean has a fifty-two week low of GBX 599.50 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,295 ($16.88). The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.46), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,214,932.66).

About Energean (Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.