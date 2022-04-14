Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

PFG stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

