Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.61) to GBX 3,350 ($43.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.70) to GBX 3,030 ($39.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,650 ($21.50) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,297.50 ($29.94).

FEVR opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,847.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,294.47.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

