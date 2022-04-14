The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $281.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $241.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

