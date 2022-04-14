Morgan Stanley Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $400.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $405.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.51 and its 200 day moving average is $508.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

