Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of LON:DVO opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The stock has a market cap of £355.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

In other Devro news, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £39,523.99 ($51,503.77).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

