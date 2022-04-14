Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,951. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

