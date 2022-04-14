Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 850 ($11.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

FSTA stock opened at GBX 612 ($7.97) on Tuesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 574 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 968 ($12.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 640.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 673.50. The stock has a market cap of £377.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.