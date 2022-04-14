Genus’ (GNS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,648 ($34.51) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,088.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,314.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,605.38 ($33.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.23).
Genus Company Profile (Get Rating)
