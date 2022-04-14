Genus’ (GNS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,648 ($34.51) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,088.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,314.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,605.38 ($33.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.23).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

