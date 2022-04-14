Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

