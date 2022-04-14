Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.