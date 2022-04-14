Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

