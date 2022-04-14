ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.57.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 24.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at $691,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

