StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eastern has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Eastern by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.