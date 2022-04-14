Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.
In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)
