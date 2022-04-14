China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

