StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Celsion stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Celsion has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Celsion by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

