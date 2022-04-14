StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

