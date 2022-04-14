Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

