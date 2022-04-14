Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

FFHL stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

