FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lifted by Analyst

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlassian in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

TEAM stock opened at $280.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank raised its position in Atlassian by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $676,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

