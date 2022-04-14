Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

