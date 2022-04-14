Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,689,313 shares.
NAK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a market cap of $217.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.72.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
