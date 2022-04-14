Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,689,313 shares.

NAK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $217.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

