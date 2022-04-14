iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.77. 110,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 531,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,600,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $33,895,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $186,090,000.

