Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.96

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.22. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 272,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $146,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,830. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

