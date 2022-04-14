Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.84

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.84 and traded as high as $39.60. Movado Group shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 237,467 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $891.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

