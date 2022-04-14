Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Up 0.5%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.65. 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$174.40 million and a PE ratio of -52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.15.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.

