SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Up 6.1%

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.01. 667,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 852,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

SES AI Company Profile (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Corporation is involved in the development and production of lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. SES AI Corporation, formerly known as Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.